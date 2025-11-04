Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 297,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 91,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Inomin Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 4.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

