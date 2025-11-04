Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECK.B shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$82.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$60.00 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$40.23 and a 12-month high of C$71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.08.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

