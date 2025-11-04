Reviewing Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) and Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) and Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Rakuten has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mail Ru Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten and Mail Ru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten -8.85% -18.83% -0.82% Mail Ru Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten 0 0 0 2 4.00 Mail Ru Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rakuten and Mail Ru Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Rakuten and Mail Ru Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten $15.07 billion 0.93 -$1.07 billion ($0.65) -9.97 Mail Ru Group $1.58 billion N/A -$401.22 million ($0.98) -0.92

Mail Ru Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rakuten. Rakuten is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mail Ru Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Rakuten

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

About Mail Ru Group

VK International Public Joint-Stock Company operates as a technology company in Russia and internationally. It operates through Social Platforms and Media Content, EdTech, Technologies for Business, and Ecosystem Services and Other Business Lines segments. The company’s projects include social networks, games, education, goods and services, productivity, devices, media and entertainment, app stores, messengers, social services, and ecosystem services. It also provides marketing and advertising, communications and productivity, cloud data, analytics, authorization and registration, finances, HR, and social projects solutions for businesses; cloud platforms and data management, corporate communication services, tax monitoring platform, and other corporate software solutions; and business digitizing solutions, which range from online promotion to cloud services. It enables users to communicate, play, listen to music, watch, and create videos, and receive professional training and skills. The company was formerly known as VK Company Limited and changed its name to VK International Public Joint-Stock Company in August 2023. VK International Public Joint-Stock Company was founded in 1998 and is based in Kaliningrad, Russia.

