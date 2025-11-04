Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $70.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.1176.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cfra set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.