BILL (BILL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect BILL to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $390.9060 million for the quarter. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BILL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.82, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.43. BILL has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in BILL by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.