Short Interest in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Decreases By 35.1%

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,510,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the September 30th total of 10,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company's shares are sold short.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $797.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

