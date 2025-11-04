McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. Buys 605 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 2.9% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,034,000 after buying an additional 42,740 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,217,000 after purchasing an additional 165,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,069,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,080,000 after purchasing an additional 95,037 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 517,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.5192 per share. This represents a yield of 516.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

