Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Short Interest Update

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,368,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,368,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Evofem Biosciences Trading Down 5.3%

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women, and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.