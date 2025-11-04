Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Short Interest Update

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,368,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,368,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Evofem Biosciences Trading Down 5.3%
NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
