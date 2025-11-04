Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,320 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.3% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 401,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 119,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,317,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,476,000 after purchasing an additional 326,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 692,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,712,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average is $98.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

