ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 6.45. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Burnett sold 26,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $713,971.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,251.82. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 2,435.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

