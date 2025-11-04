NexGen Energy (NXE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect NexGen Energy to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect NexGen Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 120.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXE shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

