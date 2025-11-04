NexGen Energy (NXE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect NexGen Energy to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect NexGen Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Trading Down 4.6%
Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXE shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXE
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why Roblox Stock Could Soar 75% After the Q3 Dip
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.