Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.64), Zacks reports.

Verastem Trading Down 18.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.89. Verastem has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 target price on Verastem and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul A. Bunn sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $75,496.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,496.98. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,005 shares of company stock worth $96,552. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Verastem by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 231,612 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verastem by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 656,194 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 28.8% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

