SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.

SNDL Stock Performance

SNDL opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. SNDL has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $499.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SNDL in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on SNDL in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SNDL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SNDL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SNDL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SNDL by 4.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SNDL by 54.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SNDL in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SNDL by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 62,004 shares during the period.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

