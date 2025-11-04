J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 3,315 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $378.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.04. The company has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

