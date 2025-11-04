Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.79), Zacks reports. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. Telesat updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Telesat Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Telesat has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Get Telesat alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Telesat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Telesat presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesat

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telesat by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat in the second quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Telesat by 264.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter.

About Telesat

(Get Free Report)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.