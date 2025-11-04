Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,621,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.