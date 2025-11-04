Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,267 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 44,077 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the first quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Shares of ADBE opened at $337.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.50 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

