Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ETX stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 216,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

