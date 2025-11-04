Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 249.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VBR stock opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average is $198.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

