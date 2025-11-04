Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 3.4%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOF. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

