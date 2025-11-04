Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 80 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of ASML by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,215,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in ASML by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after acquiring an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after acquiring an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,066.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,086.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $930.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $807.27. The company has a market cap of $419.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Erste Group Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morningstar cut ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

