Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.270-0.270 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NCLH opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.9% during the second quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 235.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

