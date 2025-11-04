Sheridan Capital Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Sheridan Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $795.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $741.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $673.42. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

