Holistic Financial Partners Has $335,000 Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE UNP opened at $219.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.28 and a 200-day moving average of $224.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

