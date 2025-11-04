MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $81.06 Million in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,713,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,059,000. Bank of America makes up 4.2% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 121.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

