Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Danaher by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 22,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:DHR opened at $214.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.79. The stock has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.