Sheridan Capital Management LLC Buys 2,173 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55.

