Tufton Capital Management Has $351,000 Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after buying an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after buying an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $632.08 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $597.93 and a 200-day moving average of $555.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

