Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

