Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 642 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Code Waechter LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 675,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,295,000 after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.85.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $212.04 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

