Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,023,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after acquiring an additional 512,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,968,000 after purchasing an additional 909,386 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.