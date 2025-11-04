Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,398,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,170,000 after acquiring an additional 268,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.61. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

