Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $169.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Tudor Pickering set a $157.00 price objective on Biogen in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $217.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.42.

Get Biogen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Stock Down 1.8%

Biogen stock opened at $151.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $179.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.