Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 64,610 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,610 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

