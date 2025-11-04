Nuveen New York Municipal Valu (NYSE:NNY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Valu (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

NYSE:NNY opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Valu has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

