Nuveen New York Municipal Valu (NYSE:NNY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Valu (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Valu Price Performance
NYSE:NNY opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Valu has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.
Nuveen New York Municipal Valu Company Profile
