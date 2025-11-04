B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $185.00 to $243.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 26.46% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.98.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $330.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.92 and a 200 day moving average of $308.52. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total value of $8,886,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,977.22. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,542.40. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 180,657 shares of company stock worth $59,552,326 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.