Code Waechter LLC Acquires 2,010 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Code Waechter LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 28,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.08. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $485.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.