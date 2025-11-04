Sunburst Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,083,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,149,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,712,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,943,000 after acquiring an additional 329,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,470,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen began coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.93.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $193.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.16. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,964.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491,354.10. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,910 shares of company stock worth $148,086,569. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.