Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys 358 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance
Shares of BR stock opened at $221.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.55 and its 200 day moving average is $242.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.20 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.
