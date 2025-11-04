SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) vs. First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Financial Analysis

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) and SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Solar and SMA Solar Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 0 5 26 2 2.91 SMA Solar Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

First Solar currently has a consensus price target of $270.09, indicating a potential upside of 1.65%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

This table compares First Solar and SMA Solar Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $5.05 billion 5.64 $1.29 billion $13.02 20.41 SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than SMA Solar Technology.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and SMA Solar Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 28.95% 15.57% 10.36% SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Solar beats SMA Solar Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. It designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. The company's residual business operations include project development activities, operations and maintenance services, and the sale of PV solar power systems to third-party customers. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.