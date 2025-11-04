Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBB opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $16.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
