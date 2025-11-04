Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBB opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $16.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

