Analyzing GCL Global (GCL) & Its Competitors

GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GCL Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GCL Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get GCL Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCL Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 GCL Global Competitors 512 2524 5359 160 2.60

As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 25.48%. Given GCL Global’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GCL Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GCL Global has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCL Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.62, indicating that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.6% of GCL Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of GCL Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCL Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCL Global $142.07 million $5.59 million -85.50 GCL Global Competitors $2.66 billion $19.42 million 13.22

GCL Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GCL Global. GCL Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GCL Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCL Global N/A N/A N/A GCL Global Competitors -125.01% -63.17% -2.07%

Summary

GCL Global competitors beat GCL Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

GCL Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for GCL Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCL Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.