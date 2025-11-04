Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) vs. Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Head to Head Review

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) and Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Forward Industries and Hugo Boss, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hugo Boss 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forward Industries and Hugo Boss”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $25.19 million 47.21 -$1.95 million ($4.46) -3.13 Hugo Boss $4.66 billion 0.65 $230.99 million $0.69 12.70

Hugo Boss has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries. Forward Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hugo Boss, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Forward Industries has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugo Boss has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and Hugo Boss’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries -14.52% -1,522.78% -44.33% Hugo Boss 5.15% 15.57% 6.00%

Summary

Hugo Boss beats Forward Industries on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the United States, China, Germany, Poland, and internationally. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores. Hugo Boss AG was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

