Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Receives $42.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Shares of RRC opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $748.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 98.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Range Resources by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

