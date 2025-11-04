Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-4.060 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.0%

PEG opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 42,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

