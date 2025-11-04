Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.360-5.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.3 billion.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.14). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.