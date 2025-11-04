Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.360-5.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.3 billion.
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.14). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Molson Coors Beverage
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.