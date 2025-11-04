Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $257.1380 million for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS.Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The company had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:PBH opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after buying an additional 120,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 204.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PBH shares. Zacks Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

