Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $257.1380 million for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS.Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The company had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:PBH opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68.
A number of analysts have commented on PBH shares. Zacks Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
