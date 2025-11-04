Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.96, Zacks reports. Sequans Communications had a net margin of 142.92% and a return on equity of 119.94%.

Sequans Communications Trading Down 4.1%

SQNS opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.46. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Sequans Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequans Communications stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,673,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 6.56% of Sequans Communications worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Further Reading

