TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14, Zacks reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. TopBuild updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD stock opened at $422.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $461.49.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total transaction of $410,869.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,041.98. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total transaction of $590,584.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,384.01. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,663 shares of company stock worth $5,709,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 100.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $517.96 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of TopBuild and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TopBuild from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.50.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

