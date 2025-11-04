Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share and revenue of $0.3270 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $384.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.60. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCKT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $36,569.18. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 137,054 shares in the company, valued at $413,903.08. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,706.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 224,094 shares in the company, valued at $676,763.88. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 64,368 shares of company stock worth $221,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 141.2% in the second quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,903,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 2,284,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 690.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,548,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,207,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 597,713 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 995,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.